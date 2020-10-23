Advertisement

Clouds move in and winds pick up especially along Turnagain Arm and coastal locations

Cloudy skies for Anchorage on Friday with 15 mph winds and a high of 38 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cloudy skies for Friday with 15 mph winds, 35 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 38 degrees. Cloudy Friday night with 10 mph winds, 45 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a low of 29 degrees. Cloudy skies for Saturday with 15 mph winds, 45 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 38 degrees. Cloudy Saturday night with 10 mph winds, 40 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a low of 32 degrees. Looking ahead, cloudy for Sunday with light winds, a high of 38 degrees and a 50% chance of rain.

Storms move out of the southwest and move into Southcentral Friday morning and deliver rain and snow to the southern Kenai Peninsula and portions of interior Southcentral through Saturday. Winds moving in from the southeast will push the storms into the mountains (Chugach and Kenai Mountains) thus limiting rain and snow for the western Kenai Peninsula and Anchorage Bowl due to mountain blocking. Any moisture that does overflow our mountain protection has a good chance of evaporating (light snow that could fall from Kenai to Palmer late Friday into Saturday morning) before surviving the fall to ground level due to how dry the atmosphere is at the moment.

As the storms draw closer to the Southcentral coast, gap winds will also increase on Friday. Winds pushing from the north out of Talkeetna to the Matanuska Valley and Anchorage will prevent some of the warmer air from attempting to move in from the Gulf. Rain or a mix of rain and snow will linger across the Southcentral coast with snow lingering over the northern and western portions of the Susitna Valley through Saturday.

The next system then tracks into the western Gulf late Sunday into Monday as the outer edge of the storm pushes into the coast and onshore for areas around Prince William Sound. This would bring an initial round of snow to much of the region late Sunday that should quickly change to rain for most locations with the exception of the mountains and the far interior Southcentral mainland.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Thursday, weakening storms move onshore from the southwest coast on Sunday while high pressure builds over the north Pacific Ocean. High pressure will pull warmer air up from the south thus warming southern Alaska up ever so slightly. As the warmer air increases temperatures in the region, cold Arctic air will push southeast into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. After warming up, now air from the north looks to cool Southcentral back down allowing for the storms in the area to more than likely produce snow. Storms move out of the North Pacific Ocean and into the Central Aleutians late Wednesday night.

The snow has left Southcentral and is moving into the Interior. A chance for clear skies moves through most of the state this week.