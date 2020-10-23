Advertisement

Cloudy skies take a bite out of aurora views

After several days of sunshine, clouds are quickly building back into Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The past few nights have been spectacular for aurora viewing across much of the state, as high pressure gave way to clear skies. The only exception was for the Aleutians and portions of Southwest Alaska where clouds have steadily been on the increase. Here in Southcentral, not only did we see clear skies but temperatures dropped to 20 degrees. That’s the coldest low that we’ve seen this season.

Although the clear skies have been with us for the last few days, the aurora hasn’t been as visible unless you lived closer to Talkeetna and Hatcher Pass. Southcentral is already seeing clouds build in from the Southwest, as a storm builds in the Bering Sea. These clouds will keep us several degrees warmer tonight, with lows only bottoming out in the mid-20s. While the aurora forecast isn’t virtually nonexistent for Southcentral, it will be exceptionally hard to come by due to the cloudy skies. Best viewing opportunities will be for Southeast Alaska and points north of Glennallen.

Daily aurora activity can only mean one thing: winter in Alaska. While we’ve already seen a taste of it earlier this week, the upcoming storm will bring another round of wintry weather. Initially, we’ll be on the dry and cloudy side to start off the weekend. Highs each day will top out in the mid to upper 30s, with lows dipping into the 20s. The only exception will be for coastal areas where a cold rain and possible wintry mix will occur beginning as early as tomorrow.

The best chance for any moisture in Southcentral will come as a secondary low move in from the Pacific. This will push plenty of moisture into the region Sunday afternoon into the night. It’s here where we’ll see our best chance for a wintry mix. Any snow will lead to light accumulation before a push of warmer air moves in by Monday. It’s here where we’ll see a changeover to rain, with the exception of the higher elevations.

Any moisture tapers off by the middle of next week, with highs remaining in the 30s and lows potentially dipping back near 20 by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 suspicious deaths under investigations

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Malia Barto
Police are investigating to separate suspicious deaths that were both reported Thursday evening.

News

With Alaska facing a big fiscal deficit, where can significant cuts come from?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
When the Alaska Legislature convenes in January, it will face a sizable budget deficit and virtually exhausted savings accounts.

News

Debate for the State: Rep. Don Young and Alyse Galvin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alaska's News Source
Rep. Don Young and Alyse Galvin are taking the debate stage on Thursday.

News

Century 16 is offering private watch parties during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Cinemark Theaters nationwide, including Century 16 in Anchorage, are offering Private Watch Parties. You can rent an entire theater for as little as $99.

Latest News

News

Former Anchorage borough Mayor Jack Roderick has died

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
John “Jack” Roderick was the mayor of the Greater Anchorage Area Borough from 1972-1975. He passed away Monday.

News

210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
This is the seventh straight day DHSS has reported 200-plus new COVID-19 cases.

News

Man fatally shot by Anchorage police after 5 officers fired on him in Eagle River

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Gilbert Cordova
The man was declared dead at the scene.

News

Mat-Su School Board approves MSEA teacher contract

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
After 18 months of negotiations, teachers represented by the Mat-Su Education Association now have a contract approved by the school board.

News

UPDATE: Body found of missing person following reported shipwreck at Cape Nome

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say rescue crews found the body of one of the missing people following a shipwreck at Cape Nome on Oct. 15.

News

Alaska transportation department impounding roadside signs

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State law allows signs to be posted on private property.