Debate for the State: Rep. Don Young and Alyse Galvin

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source is teaming up with Alaska Public Media to host two debates with candidates for U.S. House and Senate.

The first one will be with candidates for U.S. House Representative and will be streamed on Alaska’s News Source Facebook at 8 p.m. Thursday. Stay tuned following at the end of the debate for some post-debate analysis hosted by Alaska’s News Source anchor Rebecca Palsha and Alaska Public Media D.C. correspondent Liz Ruskin.

The first Debate for the State will feature U.S. House candidates Rep. Don Young and Alyse Galvin.

Republican nominee Young is the incumbent candidate serving his 24th term as the Alaska House Representative. Galvin is an independent candidate running as the Democratic nominee for U.S. House. Galvin challenged Young for the representative seat in 2018 and was the closest competition for the seat Young has faced, garnering 46% of the vote.

Young is the longest-serving member currently in the House of Representatives. Galvin says she is a third-generation Alaskan.

Have a question for the candidates? Leave a comment on Alaska’s News Source Facebook page and your question may be asked during the debate.

