Advertisement

Debate for the State: Rep. Don Young and Alyse Galvin

KTUU
KTUU
By Alaska's News Source
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source is teaming up with Alaska Public Media to host two debates with candidates for U.S. House and Senate.

The first one will be with candidates for U.S. House Representative and will be streamed on Alaska’s News Source Facebook at 8 p.m. Thursday. Stay tuned following at the end of the debate for some post-debate analysis hosted by Alaska’s News Source anchor Rebecca Palsha and Alaska Public Media D.C. correspondent Liz Ruskin.

The first Debate for the State will feature U.S. House candidates Rep. Don Young and Alyse Galvin.

Republican nominee Young is the incumbent candidate serving his 24th term as the Alaska House Representative. Galvin is an independent candidate running as the Democratic nominee for U.S. House. Galvin challenged Young for the representative seat in 2018 and was the closest competition for the seat Young has faced, garnering 46% of the vote.

Young is the longest-serving member currently in the House of Representatives. Galvin says she is a third-generation Alaskan.

Have a question for the candidates? Leave a comment on Alaska’s News Source Facebook page and your question may be asked during the debate.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Century 16 is offering private watch parties during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Cinemark Theaters nationwide, including Century 16 in Anchorage, are offering Private Watch Parties. You can rent an entire theater for as little as $99.

News

Former Anchorage borough Mayor Jack Roderick has died

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
John “Jack” Roderick was the mayor of the Greater Anchorage Area Borough from 1972-1975. He passed away Monday.

News

210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
This is the seventh straight day DHSS has reported 200-plus new COVID-19 cases.

News

Man fatally shot by Anchorage police after 5 officers fired on him in Eagle River

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Gilbert Cordova
The man was declared dead at the scene.

Latest News

News

Mat-Su School Board approves MSEA teacher contract

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
After 18 months of negotiations, teachers represented by the Mat-Su Education Association now have a contract approved by the school board.

News

UPDATE: Body found of missing person following reported shipwreck at Cape Nome

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say rescue crews found the body of one of the missing people following a shipwreck at Cape Nome on Oct. 15.

News

Alaska transportation department impounding roadside signs

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State law allows signs to be posted on private property.

News

In COVID-19, state leadership sees different priorities, problems

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As COVID-19 case counts rise across the state, several regions are now on high alert after seeing drastic increases in community spread. Yet, State of Alaska officials seemed to have differing opinions about the need for concern regarding recent outbreaks of the disease.

News

The Horse Drawn Carriage Company reflects on pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
If you’ve spent some time downtown during the holidays or the summer, you’ve seen their carriages making around through the streets.

Crime

Anchorage police investigating homicide at Chelsea Inn Hotel

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Anchorage police investigate a homicide at the Chelsea Inn Hotel.