Former Anchorage borough Mayor Jack Roderick has died

By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From 1972 to 1975, John “Jack” Roderick was the mayor of the Greater Anchorage Area Borough, before the borough combined with the city of Anchorage to form the Municipality of Anchorage.

Roderick, 94, passed away on Monday.

Roderick’s daughter, Libby Roderick, confirmed that her father had died Monday evening after taking an “unexpected downturn” a few days earlier.

According to the “John R. ‘Jack’ Roderick Papers” at the University of Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University Consortium Library, the former mayor was born in Seattle and moved to Anchorage in 1954, working as a truck driver before getting into oil-related publications. Before that, he served in the U.S. Navy Air Corp during World War II. He also earned degrees from Yale University, University of Washington and Harvard University.

During his life in Alaska, he got married, practiced law, was involved in the Alaska Democratic Party, held several government positions including mayor, was a professor at UAA and APU and published a book, “Crude Dreams: A Personal History of Oil & Politics in Alaska.”

