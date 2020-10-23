Sparks fly during Young, Galvin debate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Representative Don Young and Alyse Galvin traded personal attacks while they discussed several issues during Thursday night’s debate at Alaska Public Media.

Issues included mining, the president’s tax cuts, and the role of the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers from around the state also got to ask questions online.

The debate reminded viewers of the candidates who went head-to-head two years ago.

Things often got heated and personal between them then, and that did not change Thursday.

“Don, when the CARES Act was being crafted, you couldn’t even be bothered to vote,” Galvin asked her opponent. “Instead, you were in Palmer talking about the ‘Beer Virus,’ with a whole lot of seniors, and saying how you didn’t want to be in D.C. quote ‘with that bunch of monkeys.’”

“I’ve voted 30,000 times. I have missed some vote,” Young responded. “I’m actually 5,000 miles one way, and if you do get elected, God help us, but if you do get elected, you’ll find out traveling back and forth is the hardest part of the job.

"30,000 times, you haven’t voted once. Keep that in mind. You say you’re going to be there. If you’re going to be there, then you’re not going to be here.”

The attacks did not stop there.

“You’ve missed 14% of the votes during your career,” claimed Galvin. “In 48 years,” responded Young. “We’re not like other national forums, we’re respectful here,” counter Galvin. “We’re civil here.”

The two candidates did find some common ground-both agreed on developing alternative energy sources to help rural economies around the state.

Young is in his 48th year in the U.S. House of Representatives.

