Advertisement

Sparks fly during Young, Galvin debate

By Dave Leval
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Representative Don Young and Alyse Galvin traded personal attacks while they discussed several issues during Thursday night’s debate at Alaska Public Media.

Issues included mining, the president’s tax cuts, and the role of the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers from around the state also got to ask questions online.

The debate reminded viewers of the candidates who went head-to-head two years ago.

Things often got heated and personal between them then, and that did not change Thursday.

“Don, when the CARES Act was being crafted, you couldn’t even be bothered to vote,” Galvin asked her opponent. “Instead, you were in Palmer talking about the ‘Beer Virus,’ with a whole lot of seniors, and saying how you didn’t want to be in D.C. quote ‘with that bunch of monkeys.’”

“I’ve voted 30,000 times. I have missed some vote,” Young responded. “I’m actually 5,000 miles one way, and if you do get elected, God help us, but if you do get elected, you’ll find out traveling back and forth is the hardest part of the job.

"30,000 times, you haven’t voted once. Keep that in mind. You say you’re going to be there. If you’re going to be there, then you’re not going to be here.”

The attacks did not stop there.

“You’ve missed 14% of the votes during your career,” claimed Galvin. “In 48 years,” responded Young. “We’re not like other national forums, we’re respectful here,” counter Galvin. “We’re civil here.”

The two candidates did find some common ground-both agreed on developing alternative energy sources to help rural economies around the state.

Young is in his 48th year in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Thursday’s debate is it’s part of a partnership with Alaska’s News Source and Alaska Public Media.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ALPA says Horizon pilots flying Alaska Air routes is outsourcing

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Alaska Air Group subsidiary, Horizon Air offers flights to Bristol Bay all year now. ALPA members say the Seattle based company shouldn't be flying those routes and Alaskan pilots should.

News

Cloudy skies take a bite out of aurora views

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Aaron Morrison
The past few nights have been spectacular for aurora viewing across much of the state, as high pressure gave way to clear skies.

News

2 suspicious deaths under investigations

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Police are investigating to separate suspicious deaths that were both reported Thursday evening.

News

With Alaska facing a big fiscal deficit, where can significant cuts come from?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
When the Alaska Legislature convenes in January, it will face a sizable budget deficit and virtually exhausted savings accounts.

Latest News

News

Debate for the State: Rep. Don Young and Alyse Galvin

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alaska's News Source
Rep. Don Young and Alyse Galvin are taking the debate stage on Thursday.

News

Century 16 is offering private watch parties during pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Cinemark Theaters nationwide, including Century 16 in Anchorage, are offering Private Watch Parties. You can rent an entire theater for as little as $99.

News

Former Anchorage borough Mayor Jack Roderick has died

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
John “Jack” Roderick was the mayor of the Greater Anchorage Area Borough from 1972-1975. He passed away Monday.

News

210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
This is the seventh straight day DHSS has reported 200-plus new COVID-19 cases.

News

Man fatally shot by Anchorage police after 5 officers fired on him in Eagle River

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Gilbert Cordova
The man was declared dead at the scene.

News

Mat-Su School Board approves MSEA teacher contract

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
After 18 months of negotiations, teachers represented by the Mat-Su Education Association now have a contract approved by the school board.