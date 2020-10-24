A Palmer poll worker tested positive for COVID-19. The early voting location has been temporarily closed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer early voting location was closed at 11 a.m. Friday after a COVID-19 case was identified in a poll worker. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough announced the closure on its Facebook page Friday.

The person was working the early voting location at the Mat-Su Borough Building, but a spokesperson with the Division of Elections said they had “no close contact with any voters so the risk to voters is considered to be very low.”

The Division of Elections said the poll worker wore a face covering and was separated from voters by plexiglass. The poll worker helped with early voting on Thursday but was not at the location Friday. The Mat-Su Borough Building’s early voting location is being cleaned to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, the division said.

While the early voting location is closed, voters can still cast their ballot at the Wasilla Public Library, as the library voting location will have ballots for all 40 house districts.

The library will be open for voting this weekend on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m. From Monday through Friday, the library’s early voting location is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but the Mat-Su Borough location will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m.

