Advertisement

Active weekend for wintry weather

Flurries begin Saturday afternoon, with a mixed bag of precipitation arriving Sunday.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

We’re trading the sunshine for cloudy and gloomy skies. Afternoon highs struggled to climb out of the mid to upper 30s across much of Southcentral today, thanks in large part to the thicker cloud coverage. However, the only exception was coastal regions of Southcentral where highs climbed into the 40s and rain was evident.

While most of today remained on the quiet side, the weekend is shaping up to be an active one. A rather large storm swirling just north of the Aleutians is setting the stage for what will be a wet weekend across much of the state. Initially here in Southcentral we will see a chance for flurries Saturday. While most locations likely will remain on the drier side, don’t be surprised to see a burst of snow flurries that could last a few hours. Farther south across coastal regions a cold rain, with some snow flurries mixed in is possible.

The real action begins Sunday afternoon, as a fetch of moisture arrives from the Pacific Ocean. With plenty of moisture associated with this event and temperatures expected to stay at or above freezing, we’ll see a mixed bag of precipitation. Initially the event will start out with cold rain and then slowly transition into a wintry mix. You’ll want to be careful on the roads, as conditions will deteriorate through the day. By Sunday evening into Monday, as cold air filters in we’ll see a changeover to snow. Accumulation is likely at the surface, with higher elevations seeing significant accumulation.

The wintry weather tapers off into Monday morning, with the return to colder temperatures. This comes as the storm exits off to the northeast and ushers in colder air from the north. Don’t be surprised if highs struggle to climb above freezing to close out next week, with overnight lows dipping into the teens.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Evening Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wintry weather makes a return to Southcentral

Forecast

Clouds move in and winds pick up especially along Turnagain Arm and coastal locations

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Howie Gordon
Clouds move in and winds pick up especially along Turnagain Arm and coastal locations

Forecast

Enjoy today’s sunshine because we will not see this much of it the rest of the forecast period

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:38 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Enjoy today's sunshine because we will not see this much of it the rest of the forecast period

Forecast

High pressure keeps it clear and cold through midday Friday.

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:08 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
How much longer will the skies remain clear? Through Thursday night, Anchorage and areas to the north should see high pressure ensure cold, dry weather. High winds and rain associated with a pair of storms are affecting the Aleutians. Clouds from these storms move into southcentral by Friday.

Latest News

Forecast

The sun shines in full force Wednesday as temperatures warm to near 40 degrees

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:57 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Early fog with cold temps but the sun shines in full force today as temperatures warm to near 40 degrees on Wednesday

Forecast

Clear skies allow for a chance to view some celestial events!

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:09 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
High pressure is building east into southcentral Alaska and it will clear skies and bring on some chilly nights! Sunshine is expected for the next several days in Anchorage. Daytime highs in the upper 30s. If you bundle up and stay up late..you could get some great views of the northern lights and Orionids meteors!

Forecast

The early chilly frown goes away when the sun comes out and warms the area up

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:58 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
The early chilly frown goes away when the sun comes out and warms the area up

Forecast

Skies clear as high pressure returns to southern Alaska

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:16 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit 56 miles SW of Sand Point Monday. High pressure builds into southern Alaska, clearing skies in time for a chance to view some meteor showers and the aurora borealis this week.

News

A triple treat: Clear skies, the aurora and a meteor shower

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:42 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Much of ALaska will have the opportunity to see active aurora and a meteor shower this week...if the weather holds.

Forecast

Early fog and clouds lift as the sun warms us up close to 40 degrees on Monday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:21 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Early fog and clouds lift as the sun warms us up close to 40 degrees on Monday in Anchorage