Active weekend for wintry weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

We’re trading the sunshine for cloudy and gloomy skies. Afternoon highs struggled to climb out of the mid to upper 30s across much of Southcentral today, thanks in large part to the thicker cloud coverage. However, the only exception was coastal regions of Southcentral where highs climbed into the 40s and rain was evident.

While most of today remained on the quiet side, the weekend is shaping up to be an active one. A rather large storm swirling just north of the Aleutians is setting the stage for what will be a wet weekend across much of the state. Initially here in Southcentral we will see a chance for flurries Saturday. While most locations likely will remain on the drier side, don’t be surprised to see a burst of snow flurries that could last a few hours. Farther south across coastal regions a cold rain, with some snow flurries mixed in is possible.

The real action begins Sunday afternoon, as a fetch of moisture arrives from the Pacific Ocean. With plenty of moisture associated with this event and temperatures expected to stay at or above freezing, we’ll see a mixed bag of precipitation. Initially the event will start out with cold rain and then slowly transition into a wintry mix. You’ll want to be careful on the roads, as conditions will deteriorate through the day. By Sunday evening into Monday, as cold air filters in we’ll see a changeover to snow. Accumulation is likely at the surface, with higher elevations seeing significant accumulation.

The wintry weather tapers off into Monday morning, with the return to colder temperatures. This comes as the storm exits off to the northeast and ushers in colder air from the north. Don’t be surprised if highs struggle to climb above freezing to close out next week, with overnight lows dipping into the teens.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.