COVID-19 cases soar to 355 new cases in one day

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 353 new coronavirus cases among Alaska residents and two among nonresidents on Saturday. More than half of the resident cases are found in the Municipality of Anchorage.

Alaska is on its ninth straight day of reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

There are 6,939 recovered and presumed recovered cases and 6,528 active cases in the state. There have been at least 396 hospitalizations.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, keeping the total COVID-19 deaths at 68.

There are now a total of 13,535 cases among residents and nonresidents in Alaska.

Resident cases were found in these communities:

  • Anchorage Municipality: 185
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
  • Denali Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 27
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 34
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 4
  • Haines Borough: 1
  • Juneau City and Borough: 6
  • Skagway Municipality: 1
  • Aleutians East Borough: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 26
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 45
  • Unknown:

Editor’s note: this story is based on initial data. Check back for updates.

