Debate for the State: Sen. Dan Sullivan and Dr. Al Gross

Sen. Dan Sullivan and Dr. Al Gross are facing off against each other in a race a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source is teaming up with Alaska Public Media to host the second Debate for the State with candidates for U.S. Senate.

The debate will be streamed on Alaska’s News Source Facebook at 7 p.m. Friday. At the end of the debate, Alaska’s News Source anchor Rebecca Palsha and Alaska Public Media D.C. correspondent Liz Ruskin will host a post-debate analysis.

The first Debate for the State features U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Dan Sullivan and Dr. Al Gross.

Republican nominee Sullivan is the incumbent candidate serving as the junior U.S. senator for Alaska. Gross is an independent candidate running as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

Sullivan is the eighth Alaskan to serve as a U.S. Senator and is finishing up his first term, which began in January of 2015. Gross is an orthopedic surgeon and has spent most of his career practicing medicine in Southeast Alaska, according to his campaign webpage.

Have a question for the candidates? Leave a comment on Alaska’s News Source Facebook page and your question may be asked during the debate.

