Purely Alaskan Chuckwagon rolls out mobile grocery trucks

For the grand opening on Monday, the trucks will go to elementary schools in Anchorage neighborhoods
Purely Alaskan Chuckwagon trucks are like mini, mobile grocery stores that will go to neighborhoods to make shopping easy for customers.
Purely Alaskan Chuckwagon trucks are like mini, mobile grocery stores that will go to neighborhoods to make shopping easy for customers.(Heather Hintze)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer business is finding a new way to get groceries to people during the pandemic.

Purely Alaskan Inc. has 20 large “Chuckwagon” trucks parked at the old Division of Motor Vehicles site along the Glenn Highway. Each truck is basically a mini, mobile, grocery store stocked with all the staples.

Plant Manager Dan Juarez said they want to make it easier for people to shop if they’re hunkered down because of COVID-19. The one-stop-shop allows people to avoid shopping in person.

“This is a new enterprise no one is doing right now. We’re the first ones to get it off the ground. Hopefully, this model will be influential with other businesses,” Juarez said.

Only the employees can be in the back of the truck but people who stop by can get a full list of what they have in stock. Juarez said each item is buy one, get one half-off.

The trucks are rolling out for their grand opening on Monday, Oct. 26.

Juarez said 18 of the trucks are headed into Anchorage elementary schools, including Nunaka Valley, Mountain View and Fair View. Purely Alaskan Chuckwagon is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

