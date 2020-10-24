Sen. Murkowski announces she will support the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Murkowski made the announcement during a speech on Saturday.

“There will be at least one more procedural vote on Sunday, and I will once again object to advancing the nomination past cloture. Assuming that motion prevails, when we reach a final vote, I will vote to confirm Judge Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Murkowski went on to say she voted “no” on the motion to proceed yesterday because she had said on many occasions she does not believe the Senate should “take up a Supreme Court nomination this close to a presidential election.”

Murkowski said her constitutional responsibility is to look “beyond the process and to vote based on a solid evaluation of her (Judge Barrett’s) qualifications and fitness of judicial temperament.”

Click here to watch Senator Murkowski’s floor speech.

Alaska’s other senator, Dan Sullivan, has already said he will vote to approve Barrett’s nomination.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.