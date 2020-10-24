Austin Quinn-Davidson sworn in as Anchorage’s acting mayor

Advertisement

By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Austin Quinn-Davidson has been sworn in as acting mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage Friday evening at City Hall.

After Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced his resignation 10 days ago, the Anchorage Assembly reorganized and Quinn-Davidson was voted to become the chair of the assembly and the city’s acting mayor until the next regular or special election.

Berkowitz’s resignation went into effect Friday at 6 p.m. He announced his resignation after admitting to having an inappropriate, but consensual relationship with local news anchor Maureen “Maria” Athens years ago.

Quinn-Davidson will be Anchorage’s first female and first openly gay acting mayor. She has been a member of the assembly since 2018.

