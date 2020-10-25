Alaska’s Keegan Messing finishes third at Skate America

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Girdwood’s Keegan Messing skated to bronze at Skate America in Las Vegas over the weekend. The dual citizen of Canada and the United States skated for Team Canada and finished with a final score of 266.42. U.S. Olympic medalist Nathan Chen won the event with a score of 299.15, and fellow American Vincent Zhou took second scoring 275.10. Due to COVID-19, there were no fans at Orleans Arena.

