Alaska’s Keegan Messing finishes third at Skate America

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Girdwood’s Keegan Messing skated to bronze at Skate America in Las Vegas over the weekend.  The dual citizen of Canada and the United States skated for Team Canada and finished with a final score of 266.42. U.S. Olympic medalist Nathan Chen won the event with a score of 299.15, and fellow American Vincent Zhou took second scoring 275.10. Due to COVID-19, there were no fans at Orleans Arena.

East shuts out Bartlett to win Cook Inlet Conference Championship

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The East High School Football team beat Bartlett 41-0 to win the 2020 Cook Inlet Conference Championship.

East Anchorage bragging rights on the line in CIC Championship

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:52 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Cook Inlet Conference football championship will be decided by rivals Bartlett and East on Saturday.

Dimond High Flag Football wins 2020 CIC championship

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:27 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Dimond High School flag football team defeated West High School on Thursday to claim the 2020 Cook Inlet Conference Championship.

‘Karch’ Kiraly shouts out SOHI volleyball team

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:02 AM AKDT
|
By Austin Sjong
One of the greatest to ever spike it shouted out the Soldotna high school volleyball team. “Karch” Kiraly sent a video addressed to the team and their coach, commending the teams effort in sticking together as they face their toughest opponent yet, the pandemic.

No state championship cuts season short for Soldotna and Juneau football teams

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Soldotna and Juneau football teams were heartbroken after their seasons ended due to the cancellation of the ASAA state championships.

ASD will host Region IV football tournament in absence of ASAA state championship

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:48 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
A two-week Region IV football championship will begin on Oct. 17th due to the cancellation of the 2020 ASAA state football championships.

Chugiak High School’s Josh Rolston kicks his way into state record books

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
Chugiak High School’s Josh Rolston kicked a state-record 56-yard field goal this season for the Mustangs beating the previous record by three yards.

Sports across Anchorage on the brink of collapse due to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:49 PM AKDT
|
By Scott Gross
The school district says it will need help from community and athletes in following protocols in order to keep sports from shutting down.

ASAA calls off most fall activities, upcoming seasons

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
The Alaska School Activities Association announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the majority of its fall activities.