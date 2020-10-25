Advertisement

APD investigating fatal vehicle collision involving pedestrian

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police reported a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Saturday evening.

Officers with the Patrol Division responded to the intersection of E. Tudor Rd. and Wright St. shortly after 9 p.m., police said, specifically in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

A Nixle released by the Anchorage Police Department said that the preliminary investigation found an SUV was traveling westbound on Tudor near Wright when a woman began to cross northbound toward the Holiday Station in the area. The driver of the SUV struck the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk.

Officers and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded immediately, according to APD, but the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.

“The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative,” police said, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The Traffic Unit also responded to the scene to conduct its investigation, with all westbound lanes of E. Tudor Rd. remaining closed between Piper and Wright as that investigation was underway. Police asked that people use alternative routes.

Per protocol, the woman’s identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures, police said Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cruise lines announce plans to sail to Alaska in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Six cruise lines are booking reservations for 142 trips to Alaska after COVID-19 wiped out the schedules for this past summer season.

Sports

East shuts out Bartlett to win Cook Inlet Conference Championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The East High School Football team beat Bartlett 41-0 to win the 2020 Cook Inlet Conference Championship.

News

COVID-19 cases soar to 355 new cases in one day

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
353 resident cases and two nonresident cases reported by DHSS

News

East Anchorage bragging rights on the line in CIC Championship

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:52 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Cook Inlet Conference football championship will be decided by rivals Bartlett and East on Saturday.

Latest News

News

‘It just makes no sense’: Some Anchorage Assembly members speak out in favor, against special election

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:49 PM AKDT
|
By Scott Gross
Austin Quinn-Davidson takes over as acting mayor of Anchorage

News

Debate for the State: Sen. Dan Sullivan and Dr. Al Gross

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:46 PM AKDT
Closing out the week, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Dr. Al Gross are taking to the debate stage.

News

Anchorage COVID-19 cases rise as CDC releases new definition of ‘close contact’

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM AKDT
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The new definition says that 15 minutes doesn’t have to be all at once, it can be spread throughout a 24-hour period.

News

Austin Quinn-Davidson sworn in as Anchorage’s acting mayor

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM AKDT
|
By Malia Barto
Austin Quinn-Davidson has been sworn in as acting mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage, Friday evening at City Hall.

News

A Palmer poll worker tested positive for COVID-19. The early voting location has been temporarily closed

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:27 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A Palmer early voting location was closed at 11 a.m. Friday after a COVID-19 case was identified in a poll worker.

News

Purely Alaskan Chuckwagon rolls out mobile grocery trucks

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:25 PM AKDT
|
By Heather Hintze
The Purely Alaskan Chuckwagons are like mini, mobile grocery stores that will go to neighborhoods to make shopping safer during the pandemic.