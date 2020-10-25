APD investigating fatal vehicle collision involving pedestrian

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police reported a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Saturday evening.

Officers with the Patrol Division responded to the intersection of E. Tudor Rd. and Wright St. shortly after 9 p.m., police said, specifically in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

A Nixle released by the Anchorage Police Department said that the preliminary investigation found an SUV was traveling westbound on Tudor near Wright when a woman began to cross northbound toward the Holiday Station in the area. The driver of the SUV struck the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk.

Officers and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded immediately, according to APD, but the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.

“The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative,” police said, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The Traffic Unit also responded to the scene to conduct its investigation, with all westbound lanes of E. Tudor Rd. remaining closed between Piper and Wright as that investigation was underway. Police asked that people use alternative routes.

Per protocol, the woman’s identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures, police said Saturday night.

