DHSS reports record number; 526 new COVID-19 case

520 resident cases and six nonresident
\
\(Gray Television)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 520 new coronavirus cases among Alaska residents and six among nonresidents on Sunday. More than half of the resident cases are found in the Municipality of Anchorage.

Alaska is on its tenth straight day of reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

There are 6,946 recovered and presumed recovered cases and 7,050 active cases in the state. There have been at least 398 hospitalizations.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, keeping the total COVID-19 deaths at 68.

There are now a total of 14,064 cases among residents and nonresidents in Alaska.

Resident cases were found in these communities:

  • Anchorage Municipality: 185
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
  • Denali Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 27
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 34
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 4
  • Haines Borough: 1
  • Juneau City and Borough: 6
  • Skagway Municipality: 1
  • Aleutians East Borough: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 26
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 45

Editor’s note: this story is based on initial data. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

