East shuts out Bartlett to win Cook Inlet Conference Championship

The East High football team celebrates after winning the 2020 Cook Inlet Conference Championship.
The East High football team celebrates after winning the 2020 Cook Inlet Conference Championship.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The East High School football team won the 2020 Cook Inlet Conference Championship in dominating fashion Saturday, defeating rival Bartlett by shutting out the Golden Bears 41-0.

The Thunderbirds began their barrage of scoring halfway through the first quarter and didn’t let up until the game was over. The victory caps off an undefeated season for East, a squad that won all seven games against all Anchorage opponents.

“Whether someone wants to call them state champs, region champs, district champs, whatever, they’re just champs,” East High School Head Coach Jeff Trotter said. “All the results and accolades, they earned every bit of that.”

The Thunderbirds weren’t able to play for an official state championship after the Alaska School Activities Association canceled state finals, citing concerns over COVID-19.

Led by senior quarterback Ja’Sem Atonio - who threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns including three rushes for 33 yards - the Thunderbirds impressed on both sides of the ball on Saturday. The East defense had four sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

