Officers names released in fatal officer involved shooting

No suspect is in custody after late Thursday night shooting, killing one man.
By Marlise Irby
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - UPDATE: The Anchorage Police Department has released the names of the five officers involved in the Officer-involved shooting on Toakoana Drive.

The five officers who fired their weapons have been identified: Sergeant Francis Stanfield, he’s been a member of APD for 23 years. Officer Mischa Carlson, he’s been a member of APD for 6 years. Officer Theron Peplow, he’s been a member of APD for 6 years. Officer Mitchel Veenstra, he’s been a member of APD for 6 years. Officer Marcos Weinrick, he’s been a member of APD for 5 years.

Original story:

Anchorage police say a man is dead after he was shot at by five Anchorage police officers in Eagle River Thursday morning. Police say no officers were hurt. The names of the five officers who shot at the man will be released in 72 hours.

Police identified the man as 43-years-old Keith Beecroft.

Police were first called to the area at 5:47 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance between Beecroft and family members at their home on Toakoana Drive. The three family members at the home left the residence but Beecroft remained and barricaded himself in the residence. At a press conference on the shooting, APD Chief Justin Doll said officers believed Beecroft was armed and consuming alcohol throughout their encounter.

Doll said the department deployed a SWAT team to the disturbance, where Beecroft was making “suicidal statements.” The man made comments suggesting he wanted the police officers to shoot him, according to initial information from Doll.

Doll said crisis negotiators spent two hours talking to Beecroft over the phone asking for his surrender but around 10:09 a.m., Beecroft hung up on a negotiator and confronted officers while armed with a shotgun, Doll said.

That’s when five officers with the SWAT team fired at Beecroft, who was killed by police gunfire and declared dead at the scene.

Click here to read the full story: Man fatally shot by Anchorage police after 5 officers fired on him in Eagle River

