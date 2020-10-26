Advertisement

348 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

(CDC)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases with 348 new cases reported by the Department of Health and Social Services Monday. This is the second-highest total of daily cases and comes after 526 new cases were reported Sunday and 355 new cases were reported Saturday. Before that, Alaska had reported over a week straight of 200-plus COVID-19 cases a day.

“COVID-19 is highly contagious and our cases are rapidly increasing,” Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anne Zink said on Sunday.

There was one new nonresident case reported on Monday in Anchorage. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total of people who have died with COVID-19 at 68.

The majority of the cases were concentrated in the Municipality of Anchorage with 143 cases in Anchorage, two in Chugiak and 10 in Eagle River.

DHSS continues to report cases in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta after a surge in cases was identified in the region this month. Nine new cases were reported in Chevak, which DHSS says has seen a total of 162 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Initial data from the DHSS coronavirus dashboard states 391 people have been hospitalized with the virus and an additional 50 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Monday, DHSS said only 47 adult intensive care unit beds are available statewide. The Anchorage Health Department said there are only 33 ICU beds available in the municipality on its dashboard.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 155
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 37
  • Kodiak: One
  • Valdez: One
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 45
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: Three
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 80
  • Utqiagvik: One
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: One
  • Juneau: Eight
  • Ketchikan: One
  • Petersburg: One
  • Bethel Census Area: Two
  • Dillingham Census Area: Two
  • Chevak Census Area: Nine

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data. Check back for updates.

