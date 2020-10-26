35-year-old man arrested for pretending to be an Anchorage police officer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have arrested a 35-year-old man for impersonating a police officer after he attempted to pull over another person on Boniface Parkway on Friday night.

According to APD, Matthew McKenzie came close to hitting another vehicle when the driver tried to turn. McKenzie activated blue and red lights on his dash, and the driver of the other vehicle pulled over thinking they were interacting with a police officer.

McKenzie impersonated the officer, APD said, but the driver found McKenzie to be suspicious and got into a verbal altercation. The driver made a complaint to Anchorage police, and officers with the department found McKenzie did have blue and red strobe lights even though he is not a police officer.

McKenize is now being charged with impersonating a public servant for the encounter.

