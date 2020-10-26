Advertisement

Colony Middle School will end the school day early due to confirmed COVID-19 case

Each school with a positive COVID-19 case gets deep cleaned by custodial staff.
Each school with a positive COVID-19 case gets deep cleaned by custodial staff.(Heather Hintze)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Parents are being asked to pick up their Colony Middle School student early after a COVID-19 case was confirmed at the school. In an email sent to families, Colony Middle Principal Mary Fulp said the school will work to limit student interaction while parents come to pick up students as soon as possible.

All after-school activities for Monday have been canceled. The school will give an update on how long the school will remain closed by Monday evening.

There will still be regular transportation options for parents who are unable to pick up their students early. While students wait to be sent home, they will remain in one classroom for the rest of the day as part of Colony’s COVID-19 precaution plan.

Students that are close contacts of the person with COVID-19 will be notified by the school or the Matanuska-Susitna Public Health, Fulp said in the email. Close contact is defined as anyone who has been within 6 feet of a COVID-positive individual for more than 15 minutes.

COVID-19 cases have been reported at Colony Middle before. In August, a student in sixth grade and a student in eighth grade tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted a week-long shutdown of the school while contact tracing and cleaning occurred. The district says Colony Middle is operating at a medium-risk level.

Several other Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District schools have shut down over COVID-19 cases. Colony High School had a week-long closure in September after two upperclassmen tested positive for the virus. Pioneer Peak Elementary also closed with a related COVID-19 case that week. The district has recorded at least one COVID-19 case at 24 different schools in the month of October alone.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mat-Su Borough. Of those cases, 59 were reported in Wasilla and 19 were reported in Palmer. The Mat-Su Borough is at a high alert level for having more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, DHSS said Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

