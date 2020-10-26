Dunleavy: Alaska has entered virus ‘acceleration phase’

(AP) - The state’s chief medical officer is urging Alaska residents to avoid all activities with people outside their households, especially indoor activities, citing a rapid increase in reported COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Anne Zink says if Alaskans must be around others, they should wear a mask and maintain physical distance. The state health department reported about 880 new cases over the weekend. Nearly 350 additional cases were reported Monday.

The department attributed the numbers to widespread community transmission, increased testing in areas and public health staff entering backlogged information. Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska has entered an “acceleration phase,” but says this isn’t unexpected with people moving indoors with the change in seasons.

