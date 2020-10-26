Advertisement

Goblins, ghouls, and social distancing, how our viewers plan to handle Halloween during Covid-19

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ghastly ghouls and creepy crawlers aren’t the only thing putting a fright into the night this upcoming Halloween. We are in the middle of a pandemic and different people seem to have different opinions on how to handle the mixing of those ingredients in the same cauldron. To that end, I reached out to a number of our viewers to see how they plan to handle this most haunted of holidays.

On Facebook Vanette Stoltenberg says she’s “Staying home!” Niaqualuk Availuk will do the same saying “Staying in and not handing out anything.”

Other are finding a bit of middle ground, Erica Lee Golden says she will “Wear a mask, still enjoying the festivities.” Charles Brobst had an emphatic “YUP, I’ll be outside with something for the kids.”

Meanwhile, Jasmine Alleva plans to keep her social distancing up while also giving out treats telling me she’s “going to put up a clothesline with little bags of candy separated out.”

Remember, all the same, precautionary advice you’ve been following daily still applies to Halloween. Keep up the social distancing, wear a mask, and if you’re going to gather with a group try to keep that group small and preferably outside.

Of course, if you do stay home you could always copy Bianca Kayy Tinker who’s planning on “Caramel apples, costumes, and Hocus Pocus/Halloweentown movie.” You could opt for something with a bit more fright as well but you won’t catch me with those ghoulish “got ya” scares, Disney level Halloween drama is about all the “Boo” I can handle.

