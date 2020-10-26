Hatcher Pass Lodge closed following passing of founder ‘Hap’ Wurlitzer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Hatcher Pass Lodge is closed until further notice following the passing of founder Karl ‘Hap’ Wurlitzer.

The establishment confirmed the news over the weekend on social media.

“I would like to thank you all, for all you have done to help his Dream come true throughout his life,” wrote the business on Facebook. “He will be missed by so many worldwide!”

With great sadness The Hatcher Pass lodge will be closed for business until further notice , affter the Passing of "Hap"... Posted by Hatcher Pass Lodge on Sunday, October 25, 2020

The lodge has been open for the past 40 years and was known for its unique cabins and comforting food.

Many people have taken to social media to share their condolences. Most of the comments remember Wurlitzer for his great storytelling and one-of-a-kind character.

