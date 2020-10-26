Advertisement

Hazardous road conditions along the Glenn Highway

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are warning drivers of hazardous road conditions along the Glenn Highway Monday morning.

APD says road conditions have become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Areas seeing the most issues are East Anchorage, Eagle River, Chugiak and Eklutna. Police add whiteout conditions are being reported in multiple locations along the Glenn Highway.

Currently, there is a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Monday.

Police are asking drivers to take extra caution on the roads.

Some winter weather driving tips from APD:

  • Turn on your headlights and use your turn signals.
  • Clear all of the snow off of your car so you can see out and you’re not blinding other drivers by having the snow blow off your car and onto theirs.
  • Leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of yours to give you extra stopping room.
  • Keep a phone charger in your car so a dead cell phone battery does not prevent you for calling for help in the event you should need too.

The winter weather season has begun. Within the last hour, road conditions have become hazardous due to the snow and...

Posted by Anchorage Police Department on Monday, October 26, 2020

