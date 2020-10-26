Advertisement

On Alaska Highway Day, lawmakers recognize African American soldiers and their contributions to building the ALCAN Highway

This Oct. 25, 1942, photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, shows Corporal Refines Slims, Jr., left, and Private Alfred Jalufka shaking hands at the "Meeting of Bulldozers" for the ALCAN Highway in the Yukon Territory in Beaver Creek, Alaska. Nearly 4,000 segregated black soldiers helped build the highway across Alaska and Canada during World War II, a contribution largely ignored for decades but drawing attention as the 75th anniversary approaches. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History via AP)
This Oct. 25, 1942, photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, shows Corporal Refines Slims, Jr., left, and Private Alfred Jalufka shaking hands at the "Meeting of Bulldozers" for the ALCAN Highway in the Yukon Territory in Beaver Creek, Alaska. Nearly 4,000 segregated black soldiers helped build the highway across Alaska and Canada during World War II, a contribution largely ignored for decades but drawing attention as the 75th anniversary approaches. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History via AP)(uncredited | AP)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - October 25 is also known as Alaska Highway Day, following law passed within Senate Bill 46 in 2017 and commemorating the historic contributions made by African American soldiers in developing the Alaska Highway, which is also considered one of the largest and most difficult construction projects completed by the U.S. Corps of Engineers.

The road stretches 1,422 miles from Dawson Creek, British Columbia, to Delta Junction, Alaska, and cost about $138 million dollars back when it was completed in 1942. The highway was also finished ahead of schedule, despite hard conditions and problems with equipment, with much of the work done by African American soldiers decades ago: On October 25, 1942, the 97th Engineer Regiment heading south met the white troops from the 18th Engineer Regiment heading north, and completed the road’s last link, according to the Alaska Legislature.

“This is history we should all know," said Rep. Geran Tarr (D), “[...] and recognize the incredible work of the African American soldiers.

“This summer, conversations about systemic racism reminded me of their work,” she continued, "as they were given bad equipment, minimal supplies, and were even segregated from the communities they worked near. We can’t change the wrongs of the past, but we must understand our history.”

With the help of Jean Pollard of the Alaska Highway Memorial Project and Alaska Highway Project Teams, the day is officially marked in recognition of the highway and those who made so many sacrifices to make it come to life.

The Anchorage School District is also now incorporating a curriculum on the highway and its development into their Alaska history studies.

“As an educator, it brings me great joy to know that Anchorage School District students will be learning this important part of our history," Pollard said. “The Alaska Highway remains the biggest infrastructure project completed in this country. All of our students can be proud to know the importance of this route to our national security, and the importance of the work done by these soldiers. We need to keep sharing this story.”

You can learn more about this by watching our video in the article, Alaska Highway Project honors Black History Month with ‘Frozen in History’.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homelessness

Anchorage looks to increase non-congregate sheltering options for homeless population

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT
|
By Daniella Rivera
As temperatures drop, more people are seeking shelter, leading to what Anchorage’s homeless coordinator Nancy Burke called a “challenging position” for the city. On some nights, there wasn’t enough space at the emergency shelter inside the Sullivan Arena, which is the only shelter currently open for referrals. People had to be added to a waitlist or turned away.

News

Winter marks the end of outdoor seating at restaurants

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:27 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The pandemic and mandates have been making business extremely difficult for restaurants. Now, mother nature brings on more challenges.

Community

WATCH: Women’s March and Trump Rally take place in Wasilla

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
The two groups have mostly opposing views, but did share one similar message: get out and vote.

News

Introducing the new 2021 Fur Rondy pin

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:23 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
The 2021 festival runs from February 26 - March 7.

Latest News

Community

Online format brings new accessibility to annual Elders and Youth Conference

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:09 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Participants are able to join in from all over the state.

News

Weekend search taking place for missing Nome woman

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
More than a month after she disappeared, the search for Florence Okpealuk of Nome is again kicking into high gear.

Community

Family Homelessness

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:15 PM AKDT

Community

ACT opens doors during pandemic with one-man show

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:03 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
With a lot of extra precautions, ACT is bringing the story of Boris Karloff to life.

Community

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts shows coming to the small screen

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Eventually, folks will be able to curl up on their couch and watch a live performance at home. Only problem is that there's a lot of people buying that kind of equipment, so it'll take some time.

Community

Is the side of Alaska Center for the Performing Arts a public forum? Black Lives Matter banner may have made it one, ombudsman says

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:48 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The city's Ombudsman believes allowing a non-municipal banner unrelated to the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts shows may have created a public forum.