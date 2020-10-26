Advertisement

Virus outbreak halts intake at Alaska Psychiatric Institute

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Alaska’s state-run psychiatric hospital says the facility will not admit any new patients for two weeks after four patients tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Alaska Psychiatric Institute says the patients who were infected will be isolated in a separate unit away from other patients and treated by fewer staff to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus. The patients will be required to wear masks.

Staff who treat them will wear masks, eye protection, gloves and gowns. It was not immediately clear when the patients received the positive test results or if they had virus symptoms.

