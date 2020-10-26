Winter weather advisory’s in effect until Noon for Anchorage with snowy, slushy road conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow for rush hour on Monday morning with temp’s in the mid 30′s. Cloudy skies for Monday with 15 mph winds as snow could linger on until the late afternoon and early evening before tapering off. Mostly cloudy Monday night with 10 mph winds and a low of 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies early on Tuesday but becoming mostly sunny later on with light winds and a high of 37 degrees. Mostly clear Tuesday night with light winds and a low of 22 degrees. Looking ahead, partly cloudy for Wednesday with light winds, and a high of 32 degrees.

Winter weather advisories are in place as rainfall across the area has turned to snow across parts of Southcentral through Monday afternoon in some spots. Storms near the peninsula and Kodiak are pulling moisture up from the south and lifting north over the Kenai Peninsula and steering into Prince William Sound Monday morning. Rain turned to snow at around 3:10 am Monday morning when airflow out of the southeast slowed down.

The slowing or stoppage of that airflow allowed temperatures drop allowing for a return to snow across the area. If the storms stay further west then snow could miss the Copper River Basin, Anchorage, and the Valley’s in terms of the air being too warm as well as geographically moving away from most of the above-mentioned regions. As the system continues to move inland Monday afternoon, rain (or snow) will eventually taper off from west to east across Southcentral through Monday evening. Tuesday will bring generally quieter conditions across Southcentral with airflow moving out of the west and across the Gulf of Alaska waters.

For the extended forecast, Wednesday through Sunday, storm energy with colder air moves out of the Arctic across the state and into the Interior and then moving into Southcentral (and southwest Alaska) by the middle of the week and into the weekend.

By late next week, temperature highs will fall, and overnight temperatures will drop significantly across Southcentral and non-coastal locations of southwest Alaska. The greatest impacts should remain north of the Alaska Range, with the higher elevations and eastern portions of the Copper River Basin, possibly seeing some new snow accumulation. Late next week and into the weekend, storms will pass just south of the Aleutian Islands producing rain showers as well as Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) along the island coasts. Then, another similar storm will pass into the same area towards the end of the weekend just south of the Aleutian Island chain.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.