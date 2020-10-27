Advertisement

2 new deaths, 381 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHSS Tuesday

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is seeing the second-highest total of daily COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The Department of Health and Social Services reported two new deaths and 381 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents. The large number of cases follows the record high of daily cases that was reported Sunday with 526 new cases. Alaska has seen COVID-19 daily cases in the triple digits for over a month.

The two new deaths bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 70. Of the new cases, 378 were reported in Alaska residents and three were reported in nonresidents. Two of the new nonresident cases were reported in Wasilla and one’s location is unknown.

A total of 13,742 residents and 1,056 nonresidents have tested positive for the virus. DHSS says 407 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 57 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 24 are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Eight of those patients are on a ventilator, according to the DHSS coronavirus dashboard.

There are currently only 42 intensive care unit beds available in the state, according to the DHSS dashboard. The Anchorage Health Department says the municipality has 36 intensive care unit beds available.

Most of the new cases were in the Municipality of Anchorage with 146 in Anchorage, three in Chugiak and nine in Eagle River.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 158
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 28
  • Kodiak: One
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Two
  • Denali Borough: Six
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 61
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: Two
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 57
  • Nome Census Area: Four
  • North Slope Borough: 15
  • Kotzebue: Four
  • City and Borough of Juneau: Nine
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah Angoon: One
  • Bethel Census Area: Nine
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One
  • Dillingham Census Area: Three
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 16

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data. Check back for updates.

