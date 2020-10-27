A winter storm brings in rain and snow
Slushy roads in southern Alaska will be icy roads overnight and early morning. Drivers, be aware!
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain and snow moved over southcentral Alaska. Anchorage’s lower elevations saw slushy snow that largely melted Monday, except in the higher elevations. Skies will clear, sunshine builds into the region and temperatures start dropping over the week.
