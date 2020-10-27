After some early cloud and fog cover, the sun comes out for the day and looks to do so through Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds and fog early on Tuesday but becoming mostly sunny later with light winds and a high of 35 degrees. Mostly clear Tuesday night with light winds and a low of 23 degrees. Mostly sunny skies for Anchorage on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 31 degrees. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with light winds and a low of 17 degrees. Looking ahead, partly cloudy for Thursday with 10 mph winds, and a high of 27 degrees.

Storms that brought snow, rain and everything in between on Monday are slowly moving off to the east on Tuesday. Snow totals were on the light side for the Anchorage Bowl while accumulations were much higher for the Mat-Su Valleys and the Copper River Basin. Temperatures at the surface in Anchorage stayed slightly on the warm side or else we would be talking about much higher totals of snow accumulation in the Anchorage area as well.

GaleForce Winds (39-46 mph) out of the west along the northern Gulf and Cook Inlet waters should gradually diminish Tuesday morning. High-pressure building in from the west will slowly help to clear out the skies across Southcentral while sending colder air down from the north. This will drop high and low temperatures for much of the week. Then this air movement will once again increase gusty gap winds (out of the north) through the usual gaps and passes along the northern Gulf coast including Resurrection Bay, Valdez, Thompson Pass and the Copper River Delta on Wednesday. Colder air will continue to drop down from the northern part of the state on Thursday, parking itself over Southcentral for the end of the week. This should keep temperatures below average for much of the forecast period.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Monday, colder air from the Arctic north will continue to drop south across the state, moving into the southwest/Southcentral regions. In conjunction with the colder air moving down, clouds and sky clearing (heat escapes into the atmosphere) will aid in dropping temperatures significantly, especially overnight, for the Southcentral and inland southwest areas at the end of the week. By the end of the weekend and into early next week, storms will move out of the north Pacific Ocean and near (just south of) the Aleutian Islands. These storms will move west to east while other storms approach from the west as well.

