Advertisement

After some early cloud and fog cover, the sun comes out for the day and looks to do so through Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies for Anchorage on Tuesday with light winds and a high of 35 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds and fog early on Tuesday but becoming mostly sunny later with light winds and a high of 35 degrees. Mostly clear Tuesday night with light winds and a low of 23 degrees. Mostly sunny skies for Anchorage on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 31 degrees. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with light winds and a low of 17 degrees. Looking ahead, partly cloudy for Thursday with 10 mph winds, and a high of 27 degrees.

Storms that brought snow, rain and everything in between on Monday are slowly moving off to the east on Tuesday. Snow totals were on the light side for the Anchorage Bowl while accumulations were much higher for the Mat-Su Valleys and the Copper River Basin. Temperatures at the surface in Anchorage stayed slightly on the warm side or else we would be talking about much higher totals of snow accumulation in the Anchorage area as well.

GaleForce Winds (39-46 mph) out of the west along the northern Gulf and Cook Inlet waters should gradually diminish Tuesday morning. High-pressure building in from the west will slowly help to clear out the skies across Southcentral while sending colder air down from the north. This will drop high and low temperatures for much of the week. Then this air movement will once again increase gusty gap winds (out of the north) through the usual gaps and passes along the northern Gulf coast including Resurrection Bay, Valdez, Thompson Pass and the Copper River Delta on Wednesday. Colder air will continue to drop down from the northern part of the state on Thursday, parking itself over Southcentral for the end of the week. This should keep temperatures below average for much of the forecast period.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Monday, colder air from the Arctic north will continue to drop south across the state, moving into the southwest/Southcentral regions. In conjunction with the colder air moving down, clouds and sky clearing (heat escapes into the atmosphere) will aid in dropping temperatures significantly, especially overnight, for the Southcentral and inland southwest areas at the end of the week. By the end of the weekend and into early next week, storms will move out of the north Pacific Ocean and near (just south of) the Aleutian Islands. These storms will move west to east while other storms approach from the west as well.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A winter storm brings in rain and snow

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jackie Purcell
Rain and snow moved over southcentral Alaska. Anchorage’s lower elevations saw slushy snow that largely melted Monday, except in the higher elevations. Skies will clear, sunshine builds into the region and temperatures start dropping over the week.

Forecast

Winter weather advisory’s in effect until Noon for Anchorage with snowy, slushy road conditions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Howie Gordon
A snowy commute with winter weather advisory's in effect until Noon for Anchorage with snowy, slushy road conditions

Forecast

A winter mess: From cold rain to heavy wet snow

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:37 PM AKDT
|
By Aaron Morrison
A plume of moisture is poised to bring the return to winter conditions.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:34 PM AKDT

Latest News

Forecast

Active weekend for wintry weather

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:02 PM AKDT
A return to wintry weather is likely this weekend, with falling temperatures into next week.

Forecast

Friday Evening Weather

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:54 PM AKDT
Wintry weather makes a return to Southcentral

Forecast

Clouds move in and winds pick up especially along Turnagain Arm and coastal locations

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:27 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Clouds move in and winds pick up especially along Turnagain Arm and coastal locations

Forecast

Enjoy today’s sunshine because we will not see this much of it the rest of the forecast period

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:38 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Enjoy today's sunshine because we will not see this much of it the rest of the forecast period

Forecast

High pressure keeps it clear and cold through midday Friday.

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:08 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
How much longer will the skies remain clear? Through Thursday night, Anchorage and areas to the north should see high pressure ensure cold, dry weather. High winds and rain associated with a pair of storms are affecting the Aleutians. Clouds from these storms move into southcentral by Friday.

Forecast

The sun shines in full force Wednesday as temperatures warm to near 40 degrees

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:57 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Early fog with cold temps but the sun shines in full force today as temperatures warm to near 40 degrees on Wednesday