Alaska man charged with virus violation dies in shooting

Police say when they arrived the at the scene, a woman had multiple gun shot wounds. (MGN)
Police say when they arrived the at the scene, a woman had multiple gun shot wounds. (MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - A man who was the first among a few Alaska residents to face charges for violating a coronavirus quarantine order has been killed in a shooting.

Alaska Public Media reported that the 48-year-old man died Oct. 21 at the Anchorage hotel where he lived and worked after helping break up a fight. Police haven’t immediately made any arrests.

Prosecutors charged Fields in May with ignoring a mandate to quarantine in Alaska upon his release from prison because he was found at his mother’s home instead of the hotel.

The charge was later dismissed.

