Advertisement

Alaska Zoo holding its own presidential election

Izzy the Brown Bear is the favored candidate for president of the Alaska Zoo in the 2020 election. He is gaining a respectable lead to petting zoo hen challenger, Squishy.
Izzy the Brown Bear is the favored candidate for president of the Alaska Zoo in the 2020 election. He is gaining a respectable lead to petting zoo hen challenger, Squishy.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a race that folks probably haven’t been dialed into as much as some of the other elections happening this year: President of the Animals at the Alaska Zoo. So far, two candidates are running intense campaigns to be announced the winner.

The favored candidate so far is Izzy, a massive brown bear running in his first election. He’s trailed by petting zoo hen, Squishy.

Izzy’s campaign manager is his handler, Sam Lavin who said the bear is running on some key issues that most zoo animals can get behind.

“Izzy is a very food-driven bear and thinks that everyone should be as food-driven as he is,” Lavin said. "So everyone gets lots and lots of food.”

Squishy and her campaign could not be reached for comment at the time of publication. When asked how candidate Izzy feels about his opponent, Lavin said, “Well, he loves chicken.”

Running on a platform based around food and security is the key to Izzy’s race and the whole point of the election. Instead of counting votes, campaign donations are the way to victory in this race.

“We get a lot of donations, we have a very supportive community," Lavin said, "But there is a lot of stuff that we have to buy as far as food for the animals, and we go through a lot of straw in the wintertime, and we have payroll needs, and we have electrical needs, and, you know, just the overhead costs as well. So I mean, it does all go to our general fund keeps us going through the winter.”

On top of going toward the funds to cover costs, the election donations also go toward the zoo’s relief fund.

Like the other elections, the ballots for the Alaska Zoo presidential race ends on Nov. 3. For those interested in participating, visit here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friends, family reflect on life and legacy of Jack Roderick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Former Anchorage Borough Mayor Jack Roderick died in mid-October at the age of 94.

Community

On Alaska Highway Day, recognizing African American soldiers and their contributions to historic roadway

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Oct. 25 is also known as Alaska Highway Day.

Homelessness

Anchorage looks to increase non-congregate sheltering options for homeless population

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT
|
By Daniella Rivera
As temperatures drop, more people are seeking shelter, leading to what Anchorage’s homeless coordinator Nancy Burke called a “challenging position” for the city. On some nights, there wasn’t enough space at the emergency shelter inside the Sullivan Arena, which is the only shelter currently open for referrals. People had to be added to a waitlist or turned away.

News

Winter marks the end of outdoor seating at restaurants

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:27 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The pandemic and mandates have been making business extremely difficult for restaurants. Now, mother nature brings on more challenges.

Latest News

Community

WATCH: Women’s March and Trump Rally take place in Wasilla

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
The two groups have mostly opposing views, but did share one similar message: get out and vote.

News

Introducing the new 2021 Fur Rondy pin

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:23 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
The 2021 festival runs from February 26 - March 7.

Community

Online format brings new accessibility to annual Elders and Youth Conference

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:09 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Participants are able to join in from all over the state.

News

Weekend search taking place for missing Nome woman

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
More than a month after she disappeared, the search for Florence Okpealuk of Nome is again kicking into high gear.

Community

Family Homelessness

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:15 PM AKDT

Community

ACT opens doors during pandemic with one-man show

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:03 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
With a lot of extra precautions, ACT is bringing the story of Boris Karloff to life.