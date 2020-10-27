Candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin answers questions for Get Out The Native Vote

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Get Out The Native Vote program continued its candidate forum program on Monday with candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin.

Galvin, who is running as an independent, was asked a series of questions that Get Out The Native Vote is asking everyone who participates in the forum.

Nikki Graham, the Director at Alaska’s People, asked Galvin “What is your philosophy on proper resource development? Specifically, what is your stance on responsible resource development including the opening of ANWR?”

Galvin responded in part by saying: "I support responsible exportation, development, and production of oil and gas in Alaska and that includes this responsible exploration in the 10-02 area of ANWR. Currently the economy, the Alaskan economy really depends on oil and gas production for jobs there’s no question about it and for our state revenue and it will continue to be dependent for at least the near future. I am encouraged by our new onshore discoveries and look forward to those projects advancing through the permitting and development process and I will strive to maximize Alaska hire for any work done in the state.

Climate change was also tackled in the question and answer session. Graham asking “Alaska is on the front lines of climate change, wildfires, storms, warmer temperatures, and more are slowly threatening the viability of Alaska’s rural native villages. How will you support efforts for emergency preparedness to address the immediate and long term impacts on our changing climate? And secondly what are your thoughts on the Paris Agreement?”

Candidate Galvin gave an extended answer on this topic as well: “This is a climate crisis it’s not a climate change, I really think we should think of it that way especially as the federal government considers how to resource our mitigation our research and other mitigation that must be done. We know there are resources out there but we desperately need the investment and entrepreneurship to connect those dots. We have local solutions right here at home and we need leadership to deliver it, someone who’s willing to look ahead, look long term and short term. My opponent, unfortunately, doesn’t believe that climate change is human-caused or human-related and says God will fix it and while I’m praying every night I do not believe divine intervention will stop our villages from literally sinking into the water,” Galvin said.

On Wednesday, incumbent Rep. Don Young will meet with the Get Out The Native Vote group to answer these same questions. That begins at 2:30 pm AKST and represents the final forum before the election on November 3rd.

If you would like to see the full Alyse Galvin interview or if you’d like to see how those same questions were answered by Sen. Dan Sullivan and his challenger Dr. Al Gross just click on their names and follow the link.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.