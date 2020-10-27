ConocoPhillips’ plan for Willow Master Development Project in NPR-A approved

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bureau of Land Management released its record of decision on Monday for the ConocoPhillips-proposed Willow Master Development Project Plan in the Bear Tooth Unit of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

This decision allows for “construction and operation of infrastructure proposed by ConocoPhillips Alaska, Inc., ... necessary to produce and transport to market federal oil and gas resources under leaseholds in the northeast area of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska,” the record of decision states.

According to BLM’s website, the project could lead to over 160,000 barrels of oil being produced each day for its expected 30-year life. It would also help offset declines in North Slope oil fields production and have an effect on the state, local and national economies.

The Alaska congressional delegation, Rep. Don Young and Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, all welcomed the project, collectively releasing a statement about the benefit it will have for Alaska’s economy.

“Willow could put hundreds of Alaskans back to work, boost state revenues, and generate more than 160,000 barrels of daily throughput for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System,” Murkowski, who also is the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in her statement.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated in 2017 that there are approximately 8.7 billion barrels of “undiscovered, technically recoverable oil” in the NPR-A.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.