Ledford, Holler vie to be Wasilla’s next mayor in runoff election

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Two candidates are in a runoff election to become Wasilla’s next mayor.

Only 28 votes separated Doug Holler and Glenda Ledford during the regular election on Oct. 6. Neither received 40% of the vote and were put on the ballot for a runoff on Oct. 27. The precinct location for the election has been moved to Wasilla Middle School. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Holler said he wants to fix Wasilla’s traffic problems and focus on growing the city’s commercial and retail economy. The city has a Main Street rehabilitation planned, and Holler said he wants to keep traffic flowing during the project.

“The downtown couplet when it comes is going to be big construction downtown so we’ve got to makes sure people can get to their businesses,” he said.

According to Ledford’s website, she wants to create family-wage jobs and improve the economy.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to Ledford, who agreed to an interview but did not show up. Alaska’s News Source has not heard back from Ledford by the time of publication.

