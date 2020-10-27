Meet a 43-year-old Alaskan who overcame her fears and voted for the first time

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Danielle Cadiente was feeling anxious. She had never voted before and felt like she was too uninformed to cast a ballot.

“I didn’t feel comfortable because I didn’t know the issues, I didn’t know the candidates, I didn’t feel comfortable going into a polling booth,” Cadiente said.

Her 10-year-old daughter Baila Ouellette was her inspiration to overcome her fears. Ouellette told her mom that she’s scared to raise her hand in class because she’s embarrassed by the thought of asking the wrong questions.

“I put it together that I was doing the same thing, and modeling the same behavior for her, by me not voting,” Cadiente said.

But how do you learn how to vote if you’ve never done it before?

Cadiente registered to vote at the Division of Motor Vehicles, which she said was easy. Since a ballot measure passed in 2016, Alaskans have been automatically registered to vote when they apply for a Permanent Fund dividend.

To learn about the issues, Cadiente spent more time watching the news during the COVID-19 pandemic than she usually did. She read up on the candidates and ballot measures online, debated election topics with her boyfriend and researched how to cast a ballot.

Cadiente also watched videos of the candidates online with her three kids at home.

But there was a mental impediment blocking her. At 43, she felt embarrassed that she’d never voted before. During her 20s, she put off voting as something she would do later in life. In her 30s, she thought she would be judged for not knowing how.

“Thinking about this year, I can’t do that,” Cadiente said. “I can’t do that for my kids or for other people, I actually have to make that change and push past that fear of it.”

But voting in-person sounded scary. She thought poll workers would judge her.

“Why don’t you understand it? Why are you asking questions? You’re 43 years old, you should know how to do this by now,” Cadiente thought that would be the response she got to voting in person.

Tiffany Montemayor, a spokesperson for the Division of Elections, said that election officials are there at polling locations to help answer any questions from voters and so is the Division of Elections itself.

“We understand an anxiety voters may have as a first-time voter. They are not the only ones who feel that way so please ask us as many questions as you need to,” Montemayor said. “It is an honor for us to be part of helping such a special moment happen. It’s never too late to do something incredible and voting is incredible.”

The option to vote absentee helped Cadiente.

“Being able to do that home made me feel better,” she said. “I could take the time to look that over, take the time to understand the wording instead of feeling uncomfortable.”

Over 75,000 Alaskans have so far chosen to vote absentee during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail passed last Saturday. Absentee ballots can still be requested online.

After much research and debates, it was finally time to vote. Dropping her ballot into a post box last week made Cadiente emotional. “It was very monumental for me, unexpectedly,” she said.

Cadiente then posted her story to social media and got an immediate and encouraging response from many Alaskans who said they had felt the same anxieties about voting. “It was interesting to hear people who related to it, who felt the same shame,” Cadiente said.

One of the biggest responses was from daughter Ouellette, who watched the political debates at home and saw her mom overcome her fears.

“And she’s like, ‘I’m so proud of you mom,’ and she kept saying it," Cadiente said. “Realizing she was taking in the information, and processing it, was important, because of what she does at school by not raising her hand and not being involved. So, that was one of the biggest parts of the whole thing."

