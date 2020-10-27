Advertisement

New business aims to make air travel easier

Anchorage woman launches new travel product called Planeket.
Anchorage woman launches new travel product called Planeket.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some people would think twice about starting a business during the uncertainty of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Jin Chen. On Monday, Chen was packing up the first batch of her new travel product, called a Planeket, to fill orders across the country.

Chen is a frequent flyer who also owns a travel business. Originally from Beijing, China, she has lived in Alaska for 10 years. Chen said there’s a lot about air travel she finds annoying.

“This is a product to solve all the problems that I personally have,” she said. “And I believe that represents a big percentage of the travelers out there.”

The Planeket is a compact pouch that clips onto your carry-on or purse. Inside is a blanket that comes with a special clip to keep it in place behind your neck. Chen said that feature also makes it popular as a nursing blanket since it won’t slip off. The Planeket can double as a pillow, and the case can convert to a stand to watch movies on your phone. There’s also a hidden compartment to store credit cards or cash.

Chen said she decided to launch her business now because, while COVID-19 had put the brakes on her travel business, it has also given her the time to research a product she’d wanted to make for years. In addition, she said, she considered Alaska’s future.

“I think it is trying to look far,” said Chen. “And I mean not in the next one or two years far, it’s next 10 or 20 years far.”

Chen said she is hoping to build a business that will bring more diversity to Alaska’s economy and the Planeket is a solid start. Right now the components for the product are made in different parts of the world and assembled in Anchorage. But Chen said if demand is high enough, she would like to bring the manufacturing process to Alaska as well.

“I am a huge believer in be the change you want to be, and I want to promote putting more jobs in Alaska.”

Chen is taking orders online for the product, which sells for $32.99. It can be shipped or picked up in Anchorage.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fact Checker: Analyzing Alyse Galvin’s ‘It’s nice to be Don Young’ campaign ad

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker will continue to review political ads leading up to the election.

News

Ledford, Holler vie to be Wasilla’s next mayor in runoff election

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Doug Holler and Glenda Ledford are in a runoff election to become Wasilla's next mayor.

State

Initiative calls on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to restore Turnagain Pass snow plow funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Citizens from across Alaska are calling on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to restore funding for winter maintenance and parking lot plowing on the Seward Highway and through Turnagain Pass.

News

Dunleavy: Alaska has entered virus ‘acceleration phase’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department attributed the numbers to widespread community transmission, increased testing in areas and public health staff entering backlogged information. Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska has entered an “acceleration phase,” but says this isn’t unexpected with people moving indoors with the change in seasons.

Latest News

Crime

35-year-old man arrested for pretending to be an Anchorage police officer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Anchorage police say the man attempted to pull over another person on Boniface Parkway

News

Virus outbreak halts intake at Alaska Psychiatric Institute

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Psychiatric Institute says the patients who were infected will be isolated in a separate unit away from other patients and treated by fewer staff to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus. The patients will be required to wear masks.

News

Hatcher Pass Lodge closed following passing of founder ‘Hap’ Wurlitzer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The establishment confirmed the news over the weekend on social media.

News

Hazardous road conditions along the Glenn Highway

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Currently, there is a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Monday.

News

Viewers tell us how they will handle Halloween

Updated: 11 hours ago
Channel 2 Morning Edition

News

Anchorage sets another record with 209 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
City reported 185 new cases of the virus Saturday