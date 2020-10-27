Advertisement

Watch: National Zoo’s baby giant panda yawns, stretches, wins hearts at 9-weeks-old

‘It’s very cute to watch!’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The National Zoo’s baby giant panda scores high on the charisma charts in its latest video.

The 9-week-old is adorable as it clumsily crawls around the den he shares with his mother, Mei Xiang.

“If you’ve caught a glimpse of our cub on the Giant Panda Cam lately, you may have noticed that he likes to sleep on his back,” the zoo said. “It’s very cute to watch!”

The cub is getting big enough that mom is taking him on “field trips” around their enclosure at the zoo.

