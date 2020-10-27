With hospitals strained, impacts of record-breaking state COVID-19 numbers likely not yet felt

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the weekend, Alaska saw record-shattering numbers of new COVID-19 cases reported, with Sunday’s 526 cases blowing the previous record of 355 — set the day before — out of the water.

On Monday, 348 new cases were announced, the third-highest amount in a single day. Public health officials are now raising concerns the upward trend will reach groups more susceptible to the virus.

“Really the people that are getting infected right now are not the ones that are particularly at risk for severe illness, but it’s the saturation level,” said Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum. “That increased saturation means that those vulnerable populations are more likely to get it."

But he reiterated a point made by Gov. Dunleavy during a press conference last week that these increases were expected.

“We knew that as the weather changed, as individuals moved inside, we were going to have these high case counts,” Crum said.

He added that on Monday, 50 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

“We’ve seen a slight uptick in hospitalization, but it’s not anywhere close to our capacity,” he said.

But while the total state’s capacity is not filled yet, Jared Kosin, president and CEO of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association said hospitals are certainly feeling the pressure right now.

“What we are seeing is hospitalizations are unquestionably up, ICU stays for COVID patients are up, and staffing is stretched extremely thin,” Kosin said.

He added that the impacts this past weekend’s numbers will have on deaths and hospitalizations likely haven’t been felt yet by the system. Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator behind community spread, as it often takes a week or more for a patient who tests positive to manifest the worst symptoms of the virus.

“Community spread, that has had our attention all along, and the fact that we just shattered records or previous highs this weekend is a major alarm for us,” he said.

Crum acknowledged the hospital system’s stress, saying it’s DHSS’ top priority right now to support the system, along with protecting vulnerable populations, before considering any additional action.

“We need to make sure we have done everything possible from a resource side, from a communication side, to make sure all the medical community and all these protected populations are being protected first, before it ever comes back down to any sort of individual mandates,” he said.

He pointed to messaging released over the weekend urging Alaskans to take health guidelines seriously and remained optimistic about its efficacy.

“I live out here in the Mat-Su and it just seems that even over the last week, there has been an uptick in the usage of masks when you go out into stores, restaurants, and the like,” he said.

Kosin also emphasized the importance of the health guidelines, encouraging Alaskans to continue to wear masks, keep a six-foot distance from others whenever possible and to limit outings and guests. He also placed more urgency on taking action sooner rather than later, to stem the tide of these rising infections, be it at a state, local or individual level.

“Our concern is this is just going to create a pooling effect of hospital admissions that are all going to cluster and come in at the same time,” he said. “And we are unfortunately starting to see increases, so something more effective from a public health standpoint has to happen.”

