1 new death, 353 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 353 new COVID-19 cases and the death of another person with COVID-19. The new death brings the statewide total of deaths to 71.

Alaska has reported COVID-19 cases in the triple digits for over a month. In the last week, Alaska has seen a record surge in COVID-19 cases with 526 Sunday, bookmarked by 300-plus COVID-19 case days.

Of the new cases, only three were reported in nonresidents with one located in Anchorage and two in unknown locations.

The majority of the cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 168 new cases in Anchorage, one new case in Chugiak, seven new cases in Eagle River and one new case in Girdwood. The surge in cases prompted the Anchorage Health Department to issue a public health advisory Wednesday.

The number of intensive care unit beds available in the state has quickly decreased Wednesday compared to Tuesday with only 30 beds available statewide.

Currently, 63 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 17 people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Of people currently hospitalized, eight are on a ventilator, according to the DHSS coronavirus dashboard.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 177

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 76

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 31

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: Four

Utqiagvik: One

Kotzebue: Five

City and Borough of Juneau: Seven

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: One

Aleutians West Census Area: One

Bethel Census Area: Seven

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One

Dillingham Census Area: Five

Kusilvak Census Area: One

Unknown: One

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data and may be updated.

