2 people arrested following homicide at Chelsea Inn Hotel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have arrested two people after a man was killed at the Chelsea Inn Hotel on Oct. 21.

On Monday, police arrested 34-year-old Shannelle Macpherson for five counts of tampering with physical evidence and arrested 48-year-old Sean Smith on charges of misconduct involving a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Their arrests come days after police say 48-year-old Duane Fields was killed during a shooting at the hotel.

On that day, police say they received a call of shots fired around 10 p.m. Once on the scene, officers found Fields with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

APD says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made.

