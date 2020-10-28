Alaska village turns to biomass heating for cheaper energy

(AP) - An Alaska island village plans to use an advanced version of an ancient renewable energy system to lower its high energy costs.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that the village of Kake wants to build a biomass district heating system to heat public buildings while saving the community nearly $100,000 annually in energy costs. Kake was awarded a federal Department of Agriculture grant to design the biomass system and is now seeking funding.

The system uses sensors and multiple chambers to burn wood efficiently with air quality impacts that are the same or less than heating oil systems.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.