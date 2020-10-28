Advertisement

Alaska village turns to biomass heating for cheaper energy

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An Alaska island village plans to use an advanced version of an ancient renewable energy system to lower its high energy costs.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that the village of Kake wants to build a biomass district heating system to heat public buildings while saving the community nearly $100,000 annually in energy costs. Kake was awarded a federal Department of Agriculture grant to design the biomass system and is now seeking funding.

The system uses sensors and multiple chambers to burn wood efficiently with air quality impacts that are the same or less than heating oil systems.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Halloween 2020: Picking your mask during a pandemic

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Clark
There's a lot of masks to choose from, but would they protect you from COVID-19?

News

Assembly vote on whether to hold special election delayed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
The decision was delayed to their November 4 meeting following a long night of debate and public testimony.

News

Unofficial election results report Glenda Ledford in slight lead for Wasilla mayor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Unofficial election results show Glenda Ledford with a 20-vote lead over Doug Holler in Tuesday’s Wasilla mayoral runoff election.

News

Rental Assistance Program still has millions of dollars to disperse

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
A rental assistance program to help landlords and tenants still has millions to distribute

Latest News

News

As Alaska’s COVID-19 cases spike, some lawmakers renew call for statewide mask mandate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
With Alaska reporting two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and the second highest daily case count yet, some lawmakers are once again calling on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to implement a statewide mask mandate.

News

Fact Checker: Don Young’s disaster-themed attack ad against Alyse Galvin

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker evaluates the accuracy and truthfulness of campaign ads.

News

Mat-Su Borough Assembly changes absentee by-mail voting requirements

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Due to the witness signature requirement now waived on Alaska absentee ballot envelopes, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has changed its absentee by-mail voting requirements to become more consistent with the state’s requirements.

News

Mat-Su Health Foundation grants focus on food security, housing, health care during the pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Mat-Su Health Foundation has given out $1.2 million to non-profits that focus on food security, housing and health care.

News

Mat-Su Borough cancels individual assistance CARES grants

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Mat-Su Borough will no longer give out $100 in individual assistance grants from its CARES Act funding.

News

Meet a 43-year-old Alaskan who overcame her fears and voted for the first time

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Meet a 43-year-old Juneau resident who overcame her anxieties about voting and cast a ballot for the first time this election.