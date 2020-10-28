Anchorage Health Department issues public health advisory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source will livestream the announcement on our Facebook page and our website here when it begins on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The Anchorage Health Department and Acting Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson have issued a public health advisory.

The advisory urges all Anchorage residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others in public, avoid gatherings and limit in-person interactions with people who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

The advisory comes as Anchorage and Alaska experience a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health and Social Services has placed both the Municipality of Anchorage and the state at a high alert level for having more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

The AHD COVID-19 dashboard shows cases are trending in the red, and all other indicators for health care capacity and contact tracing are in a yellow zone.

Anchorage is still in modified phase two of reopening with some restrictions on “medium and high-risk operations" including capping indoor events at 30 people, capping outdoor events at 50 people and limiting bars, restaurants, gyms and recreational facilities to 50% capacity.

Quinn-Davidson was sworn in as acting mayor on Oct. 23 after former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz resigned following the disclosure that he had an inappropriate messaging relationship with local news anchor Maureen “Maria” Athens several years ago.

As acting mayor, Quinn-Davidson said she would make decisions informed by economists and health care professionals while offering Anchorage leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are times that call for stability and measured leadership. This is what I intend to provide,” Quinn-Davidson said at her swearing-in ceremony. “My promise to you is to listen, to work hard and to lead with compassion and reason.”

