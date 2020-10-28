Advertisement

Anchorage Health Department issues public health advisory

The Anchorage Health Department Building
The Anchorage Health Department Building
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source will livestream the announcement on our Facebook page and our website here when it begins on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The Anchorage Health Department and Acting Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson have issued a public health advisory.

The advisory urges all Anchorage residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others in public, avoid gatherings and limit in-person interactions with people who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

The advisory comes as Anchorage and Alaska experience a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health and Social Services has placed both the Municipality of Anchorage and the state at a high alert level for having more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

The AHD COVID-19 dashboard shows cases are trending in the red, and all other indicators for health care capacity and contact tracing are in a yellow zone.

Anchorage is still in modified phase two of reopening with some restrictions on “medium and high-risk operations" including capping indoor events at 30 people, capping outdoor events at 50 people and limiting bars, restaurants, gyms and recreational facilities to 50% capacity.

Quinn-Davidson was sworn in as acting mayor on Oct. 23 after former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz resigned following the disclosure that he had an inappropriate messaging relationship with local news anchor Maureen “Maria” Athens several years ago.

As acting mayor, Quinn-Davidson said she would make decisions informed by economists and health care professionals while offering Anchorage leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are times that call for stability and measured leadership. This is what I intend to provide,” Quinn-Davidson said at her swearing-in ceremony. “My promise to you is to listen, to work hard and to lead with compassion and reason.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump administration to open Tongass National Forest to logging

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Approximately 9.3 million acres of land controlled by the federal government will now be open for timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction.

News

2 people arrested following homicide at Chelsea Inn Hotel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Their arrests come days after police say 48-year-old Duane Fields was killed during a shooting at the hotel.

Morning Edition

Halloween DIY Projects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Creative, easy to make Halloween themed project ideas for kids.

News

Halloween 2020: Picking your mask during a pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
There's a lot of masks to choose from, but would they protect you from COVID-19?

Latest News

News

Alaska village turns to biomass heating for cheaper energy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kake was awarded a federal Department of Agriculture grant to design the biomass system and is now seeking funding.

News

Assembly vote on whether to hold special election delayed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
The decision was delayed to their November 4 meeting following a long night of debate and public testimony.

News

Unofficial election results report Glenda Ledford in slight lead for Wasilla mayor

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Unofficial election results show Glenda Ledford with a 20-vote lead over Doug Holler in Tuesday’s Wasilla mayoral runoff election.

News

Rental Assistance Program still has millions of dollars to disperse

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
A rental assistance program to help landlords and tenants still has millions to distribute

News

As Alaska’s COVID-19 cases spike, some lawmakers renew call for statewide mask mandate

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
With Alaska reporting two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and the second highest daily case count yet, some lawmakers are once again calling on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to implement a statewide mask mandate.

News

Fact Checker: Don Young’s disaster-themed attack ad against Alyse Galvin

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker evaluates the accuracy and truthfulness of campaign ads.