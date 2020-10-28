As Alaska’s COVID-19 cases spike, some lawmakers renew call for statewide mask mandate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With Alaska reporting two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and the second-highest daily case count yet, some lawmakers are calling on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to implement a statewide mask mandate.

“Public health officials have repeatedly urged statewide policies to slow the spread of the disease, most recently during a House Health and Social Services Committee on October 21,” a release from the Alaska House Majority read Tuesday. “The Dunleavy Administration, however, has failed to enact basic statewide protective measures that we know are effective, like a temporary mask mandate in places where social distancing is difficult, implementing capacity limits in public places, and issuing workplace safety standards.”

Dunleavy has encouraged and asked Alaskans to wear masks but has been resistant to mandating masking.

“I certainly don’t want to infringe on the rights of folks,” he said during a news conference on July 13, later saying, “We don’t need to take draconian actions here in Alaska.”

He has also said that local governments can implement safety measures and mandates as they see fit, however, some local governments, like the Mat-Su Borough, which is a second-class borough, do not have the authority to mandate mask-wearing.

Anchorage Rep. Zack Fields argued on Tuesday that anyone in power should use every tool at their disposal to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.

“I think he’s afraid of this tiny percentage of people who deny the reality of COVID, and he has to have the courage to lead,” said Fields. “We saw in Anchorage how much mask usage increased when a mandate went in place. A mandate is not about penalties, it’s about what we need to do as a community to control the virus. It’s a value statement: We’re gonna control the virus and keep businesses open. That’s where we need to be.”

Fields said Dunleavy’s administration did not attend most of the legislature’s oversight hearings on COVID-19 this summer, in which medical providers, public health experts and frontline workers were invited to testify, and that the Dunleavy administration has not taken actions on recommendations that came out of the hearings, such as a statewide mask mandate and releasing guidance on workplace safety standards to businesses.

“Look at Germany, look at New Zealand, Australia, tons of Asian countries have an open economy and school systems that are open, and they contain the virus with really simple measures like mask mandates, distancing requirements and in some cases these really basic things like ventilation upgrades. It’s not actually that complicated. We just have to have some standards in place,” said Fields.

The release from the House Majority also included a statement from Bethel Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, who serves as chair of the House Health and Social Services Committee.

"I have witnessed firsthand the heartbreak of frontline providers following the untimely death of a COVID-positive Alaskan, as well as the urgency with which our healthcare community is working to prevent widespread transmission – particularly in vulnerable regions where medical resources are limited,” Zulkosky is quoted as saying. “With virtually every part of the state touched by this pandemic, and some areas reaching a point of exponential growth, refusing to implement statewide protective measures we know stem the tide of COVID-19 infections is reckless and unacceptable.”

The governor’s office denied a request for an interview with Dunleavy Tuesday and did not send a statement responding to the release, but said Dunleavy will be holding a press conference on Wednesday.

