Assembly vote on whether to hold special election delayed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision on whether to hold a special election in Anchorage to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz will wait another week after the Anchorage Assembly did not get to the item on their Tuesday agenda.

The meeting Tuesday featured long debates and public testimony on a number of different items, pushing the meeting back to nearly midnight, and forcing the body to delay several items, including the decision on the election to their next meeting on November 4.

The Assembly also voted to reorganize following Assembly Chair Austin Quinn-Davidson’s transition to Acting Mayor.

Assembly Member Felix Rivera, previously the Vice-Chair, is now Acting Chair, with John Weddleton as Acting Vice-Chair.

The vote came after a legal discussion among the Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones, Municipal Attorney Kate Vogel, and Assembly Counsel Dean Gates, which clarified that the reorganization is for acting roles. Initially, Rivera was nominated as Chair, which Vogel pointed out had the potential to legally make him replace Quinn-Davidson as acting mayor. That nomination was then revised to acting chair.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.