COVID-19 outbreak reported at Alaska Military Youth Academy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of cadets at the Alaska Military Youth Academy are in isolation after COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility.

As of Tuesday evening, the academy has confirmed that nine cadets have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms consistent with the virus, 27 cadets are in isolation and cadets without COVID-19 symptoms are being consolidated in the 1st and 2nd Platoon Barracks.

In a prepared statement, Academy Director David McPhetres said none of the cadets are experiencing severe symptoms that would require hospitalization. Parents have been informed of the outbreak and will receive updates on the situation through a Zoom meeting Tuesday evening.

“All of the cadets are under the care of trained professionals including our nursing staff," McPhetres said in a statement.

The state says the academy has two nurses on staff who are monitoring the outbreak, including one nurse with epidemiology experience, a spokesperson with the state said.

The academy has several COVID-19 precautions in place including regular sanitization of the facility, hand-washing, social distancing and mask-wearing, the state said in a release.

Of the cadets in isolation, 24 are male and three are female. Another 35 male cadets have not shown symptoms of COVID-19 and 32 female cadets are not symptomatic.

The Alaska Military Youth Academy trains 16- to 18-year-old students while they complete requirements for a high school diploma or prepare for the General Educational Development test.

