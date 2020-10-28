Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Alaska Military Youth Academy

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of cadets at the Alaska Military Youth Academy are in isolation after COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility.

As of Tuesday evening, the academy has confirmed that nine cadets have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms consistent with the virus, 27 cadets are in isolation and cadets without COVID-19 symptoms are being consolidated in the 1st and 2nd Platoon Barracks.

In a prepared statement, Academy Director David McPhetres said none of the cadets are experiencing severe symptoms that would require hospitalization. Parents have been informed of the outbreak and will receive updates on the situation through a Zoom meeting Tuesday evening.

“All of the cadets are under the care of trained professionals including our nursing staff," McPhetres said in a statement.

The state says the academy has two nurses on staff who are monitoring the outbreak, including one nurse with epidemiology experience, a spokesperson with the state said.

The academy has several COVID-19 precautions in place including regular sanitization of the facility, hand-washing, social distancing and mask-wearing, the state said in a release.

Of the cadets in isolation, 24 are male and three are female. Another 35 male cadets have not shown symptoms of COVID-19 and 32 female cadets are not symptomatic.

The Alaska Military Youth Academy trains 16- to 18-year-old students while they complete requirements for a high school diploma or prepare for the General Educational Development test.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.

National

New COVID cases hit highest levels yet

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
COVID-19 is surging across the country, breaking pandemic records.

National

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Coronavirus

‘We’re working on it:’ Pope’s COVID advisers and the mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Pope Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

News

2 new deaths, 381 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHSS Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska has seen COVID-19 daily cases in the triple digits for over a month.

Coronavirus

Medicare finalizing coverage policy for coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The administration official said Medicare’s announcement will try to resolve several legal technicalities that could conceivably get in the way of delivering free vaccines to millions of seniors, a high-risk group for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Still hampered by virus, US casinos want aid in recovering

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. casino industry is seeking tax and regulatory relief from the government as it tries to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, which cost states more than $2 billion in lost tax revenue while casinos were shut down for four months this year.

News

Healthy Living: Mammography screening

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
We spoke with Dr. Kelly Powers, Director of Breast Imaging at Alaska Regional Hospital about how breast cancer, while the second leading cause of cancer death for women nationwide and in Alaska, is also one of the most preventable types of cancers.

Coronavirus

New protests loom as Europeans tire of virus restrictions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All of Europe is grappling with how to halt a fall resurgence of the virus before its hospitals become overwhelmed again.