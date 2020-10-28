Advertisement

Dense Fog Advisory to expire at 1 pm on Wednesday from south of Talkeetna and down into Cook Inlet including the Mat-Su Valley

Mostly sunny skies for Anchorage on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 33 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mostly sunny skies for Anchorage on Wednesday after early fog lifts with a dense fog advisory in place until 1 pm. Anchorage will see high temperatures near 33 degrees with winds on the light side. Mostly clear Wednesday night with 10 mph winds and a low of 21 degrees. After some early sun then partly cloudy skies develop for Thursday with light winds and a high of 31 degrees. Mostly cloudy Thursday night with 10 mph winds and a low of 13 degrees. Looking ahead, partly cloudy for Friday with 10 mph winds, and a high of 27 degrees.

The snow producing storm from Monday is weakening but still spinning in the northern Gulf southeast of Prince William Sound Wednesday morning. There are still some showers present over the close coastal areas near the storm system. Moisture left behind from this storm in the Anchorage Bowl and Susitna Valley is being trapped by high pressure moving in from the west.

As a result, there has been fog development that should be present again Wednesday morning. The fog could even have a greater presence Wednesday morning as it spreads down the Cook Inlet to the south and over Kenai and the Ninilchik area. The Gulf storm could bring light snow to the Copper River Basin while the rest of Southcentral stays clear, dry and cold Wednesday through Thursday. Some storm energy is pushing into the Gulf (west to east) from Kodiak Wednesday morning as well. Storm energy from the north (moving south into Southcentral), as well as a system moving into the Gulf from the Bering Sea, will be monitored because if the timing is right and they meet up in southern Alaska then snow chances will increase for the end of the week.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Tuesday, storms in the western Gulf on Friday, should move into the Southcentral coast by Saturday morning. The colder air in place should allow for snow from parts of Prince William Sound to the Copper River Basin by Saturday. A slight deviation in the movement of this system (stays more north and west) and snow could reach a greater portion of the area with the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage Bowl and Mat Valley in mind. Then the storms will push off to the east as high pressure moves in behind from the west once again and settles in the Interior.

This setup would send cold air down from the north thus increasing the winds through the mountain gaps and coastal spots across Southcentral through early next week. Some storms could move into the high pressure (depending on how strong this blocking high is) dropping some mountain snow next week. While storms push into the Bering Sea as well as a drop-down from Russia, they could bring some snow to southwest Alaska next week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Get ready...colder air is heading south

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jackie Purcell
Get ready, the cold is coming! Southcentral sees decreasing temperatures into the weekend.

Forecast

After some early cloud and fog cover, the sun comes out for the day and looks to do so through Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:08 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
After some early cloud and fog cover, the sun comes out for the day and looks to do so through Wednesday

Forecast

A winter storm brings in rain and snow

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:08 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Rain and snow moved over southcentral Alaska. Anchorage’s lower elevations saw slushy snow that largely melted Monday, except in the higher elevations. Skies will clear, sunshine builds into the region and temperatures start dropping over the week.

Forecast

Winter weather advisory’s in effect until Noon for Anchorage with snowy, slushy road conditions

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:36 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
A snowy commute with winter weather advisory's in effect until Noon for Anchorage with snowy, slushy road conditions

Latest News

Forecast

A winter mess: From cold rain to heavy wet snow

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:37 PM AKDT
|
By Aaron Morrison
A plume of moisture is poised to bring the return to winter conditions.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:34 PM AKDT

Forecast

Active weekend for wintry weather

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:02 PM AKDT
A return to wintry weather is likely this weekend, with falling temperatures into next week.

Forecast

Friday Evening Weather

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:54 PM AKDT
Wintry weather makes a return to Southcentral

Forecast

Clouds move in and winds pick up especially along Turnagain Arm and coastal locations

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:27 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Clouds move in and winds pick up especially along Turnagain Arm and coastal locations

Forecast

Enjoy today’s sunshine because we will not see this much of it the rest of the forecast period

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:38 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Enjoy today's sunshine because we will not see this much of it the rest of the forecast period