Dense Fog Advisory to expire at 1 pm on Wednesday from south of Talkeetna and down into Cook Inlet including the Mat-Su Valley

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mostly sunny skies for Anchorage on Wednesday after early fog lifts with a dense fog advisory in place until 1 pm. Anchorage will see high temperatures near 33 degrees with winds on the light side. Mostly clear Wednesday night with 10 mph winds and a low of 21 degrees. After some early sun then partly cloudy skies develop for Thursday with light winds and a high of 31 degrees. Mostly cloudy Thursday night with 10 mph winds and a low of 13 degrees. Looking ahead, partly cloudy for Friday with 10 mph winds, and a high of 27 degrees.

The snow producing storm from Monday is weakening but still spinning in the northern Gulf southeast of Prince William Sound Wednesday morning. There are still some showers present over the close coastal areas near the storm system. Moisture left behind from this storm in the Anchorage Bowl and Susitna Valley is being trapped by high pressure moving in from the west.

As a result, there has been fog development that should be present again Wednesday morning. The fog could even have a greater presence Wednesday morning as it spreads down the Cook Inlet to the south and over Kenai and the Ninilchik area. The Gulf storm could bring light snow to the Copper River Basin while the rest of Southcentral stays clear, dry and cold Wednesday through Thursday. Some storm energy is pushing into the Gulf (west to east) from Kodiak Wednesday morning as well. Storm energy from the north (moving south into Southcentral), as well as a system moving into the Gulf from the Bering Sea, will be monitored because if the timing is right and they meet up in southern Alaska then snow chances will increase for the end of the week.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Tuesday, storms in the western Gulf on Friday, should move into the Southcentral coast by Saturday morning. The colder air in place should allow for snow from parts of Prince William Sound to the Copper River Basin by Saturday. A slight deviation in the movement of this system (stays more north and west) and snow could reach a greater portion of the area with the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage Bowl and Mat Valley in mind. Then the storms will push off to the east as high pressure moves in behind from the west once again and settles in the Interior.

This setup would send cold air down from the north thus increasing the winds through the mountain gaps and coastal spots across Southcentral through early next week. Some storms could move into the high pressure (depending on how strong this blocking high is) dropping some mountain snow next week. While storms push into the Bering Sea as well as a drop-down from Russia, they could bring some snow to southwest Alaska next week.

