Halloween DIY Projects

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Looking for some spooktacular ideas this Halloween? Why not get creative with what’s around the house. The Academy of Model Aeronautics came up with some Halloween themed do-it-yourself airplane projects for kids to try.

All you have to do is go to the website, print out the plans and begin building a spider parachute using a coffee filter and pipe cleaners or maybe you want to do a paper plane bat or how about a Halloween kite made out of something as simple as a grocery bag and sharpies?

Kyle Thede, AMA’s Education Specialist said this is not only a fun project for kids to do but an educational one as well.

“They’re a great way to demonstrate principles of you know weight and balance and lift and all the things that actually go into how people design airplanes in real life, and that’s really why we do have these available. They’re a great way to educate kids and get them excited about science and about learning and about making something with their own hands that’s still also really fun and easy to do," he explained.

Click here to download the free projects.

