Mat-Su Borough Assembly changes absentee by-mail voting requirements

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the witness signature requirement now waived on Alaska absentee ballot envelopes, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has changed its absentee by-mail voting requirements to become more consistent with the state’s requirements.

The borough has its own witness requirement for absentee ballots but now has announced that no witness signature is required on the election ballot envelope for the borough election.

One of the additional changes includes the time when voters can expect to receive their borough election by-mail ballot, which is now in seven days rather than three. The ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and must be received no later than Nov. 10.

General election absentee by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received no later than Nov. 13.

