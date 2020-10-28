Advertisement

Mat-Su Borough Assembly changes absentee by-mail voting requirements

The State of Alaska Division of Elections (DOE) unveils the 2020 “I Voted” stickers and the powerful significance behind the artwork. Created by beloved Alaskan artist, Barbara Lavallee, the stickers feature her stylized depiction of the diversity, strength, and power of Alaskan women.(KTUU)
By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the witness signature requirement now waived on Alaska absentee ballot envelopes, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has changed its absentee by-mail voting requirements to become more consistent with the state’s requirements.

The borough has its own witness requirement for absentee ballots but now has announced that no witness signature is required on the election ballot envelope for the borough election.

One of the additional changes includes the time when voters can expect to receive their borough election by-mail ballot, which is now in seven days rather than three. The ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and must be received no later than Nov. 10.

General election absentee by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received no later than Nov. 13.

