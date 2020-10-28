Advertisement

Mat-Su Health Foundation grants focus on food security, housing, health care during the pandemic

The non-profit has given about $1.2 million for agencies to help people impacted by the coronavirus economy
The Mat-Su Health Foundation has distributed $1.2 million dollars to 37 organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.
By Heather Hintze
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases is spiking in the Mat-Su Borough with 57 new infections reported on Tuesday.

The Mat-Su Health Foundation has been providing grants to local non-profits to help people through the pandemic. So far it’s given out $1.2 million.

CEO Elizabeth Ripley said the focus was on food security, housing or health care.

Ripley said many of the groups provide a safety net for vulnerable people and that’s especially important as the case numbers climb.

“We know that with more people out of work with more people hungry with more people worried about how they’re going to pay rent that that safety net was going to be stretched more than normal,” Ripley said.

Connect Mat-Su provides a comprehensive database of those assistance resources.

MSHF also partnered with Gov. Mike Dunleavy, local health care leaders and the mayor of the Mat-Su Valley for a new social media campaign.

The goal is to encourage people to continue to follow the three W’s: Wear masks, wash their hands and watch their distance.

“To really try to engage the public to use their freedom, use their liberty and use their love of neighbor to really show that they care,” Ripley said.

MSHF received two shipments of masks from the federal government. Staff are giving them out for free to schools, local governments and non-profits.

